Description

✅ [96W USB-C Fast Charging] — Elinker 96W USB C Power Adapter Charger provides a fast, stable, portable and durable charging. You can use this adapter instead of the 87W/61W / 30W adapter (Input: AC 100-240V, 1.5A, 50-60Hz; Output: PD 20.5V / 4.7A; 20,4V / 4,3A; 20,3V / 3,0A; 20V / 2,25A; 18V / 3A; 15V / 3A; 15V / 2A; 12V / 3A; 9V / 3A; 5V / 2,4A)

✅ [High Efficiency Fast Charging] — This 96W USB C Charger will smart identify your devices automatically. Built in EMark chip, its Charging power Up to 96W/87W/61W (PD 20.5V / 4.7A; 20,4V / 4,3A; 20,3V / 3,0A). It supports USB-C PD 3.0 Charging protocol. Elinker Quick charge for your USB-C devices.

✅ [Widely Compatible] — 96W USB-C Power Adapter charger is perfect to fast charge your New Macbook Pro 16 inch (2019), Macbook Pro 15 inch, Macbook Pro 13 inch (2016/2017/2018/2019), Macbook 12 inch 2015/2016/2017（A1707, A1706, A1708, A1534), Macbook Air 13 inch 2018/2019/2020; iPad Pro 11-inch/12.9-inch 2018/2020; 2020 Pad Air 4; Dell XPS 13 11; Thunderbolt 3 Port and other laptops, tablets and phones with usb c ports

✅ [Safety and Reliable] — 96W USB C Power Adapter with Smart IC chip provides overload / short circuit protection / overload protection / overheat protection system, 96W USB C Charger comes with a 6.56ft USB-C cable.

✅ [What You Get] — 96W USB C charger, UK Plug; 6.56 ft USB-C cable, 12 Months Warranty, Within 30 Days Refund. If you have any questions, please feel free contact us.

