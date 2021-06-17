Description
Universal Compatibility: Compatible with 85W T-Tip power adapter, MacBook Pro 13 15 17 inch. Compatible ( T-TIP ) Number: MacBook Pro A1424 A1398 MC975 MC976 ME664 ME665 ME293 ME294 MD506 (Retina display, launched after mid 2012).
Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
LED Indicator Function: the magnetic DC connector with convenient LED indicator: during charging, the light turns orange, and when the charging is finished, the light turns green.
Universal Compatibility: Compatible with 85W T-Tip power adapter, MacBook Pro 13 15 17 inch. Compatible ( T-TIP ) Number: MacBook Pro A1424 A1398 MC975 MC976 ME664 ME665 ME293 ME294 MD506 (Retina display, launched after mid 2012).
Premium quality: Durable cord is double-coated and made from strong materials,it will no cord fraying. Include multiple smart features safeguarding against over-current,over-voltage,overload,temperature protection,short-circuit protection and auto recovery, CE/FCC/RoHS certified.
High Convenience:Detachable plug,small and portable size,AC cord is long enough for use,convenient to carry for travel and outing.Clear and simple design.
Stable Fast Charging:Input:AC 100-240V 1.5A 50-60Hz,Output:DC 20V-4.25A 85W.The newest generation of 85W T-Tip power adapter.