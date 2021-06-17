Description



Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Mac book Pro Charger features a Built-in heat sink dissipates heat to keep the charger from overheating and mac book pro laptop charger runs safe and cold during the entire charging cycle.And our charger is certificated with UL/CE/FCC/RoHS standard.

60W Magnetic Power Adapter.Input:100 – 240V,50-60H Output:16.5V 3.65A

Universal Wattage Charger:Our 60W charger fully Compatible with mac book and 13-inch mac book pro.The laptop will only draw the wattage needed and will not damage the laptop.

The charger features a magnetic connector that ensures your power cable will disconnect harmlessly if it experiences undue strain and helps prevent fraying or weakening of the cables over time. In addition, the magnetic helps guide the plug into the system for a quick and secure connection.

Fully compatible with Mac Book and Mac Book Pro:Mac Book Pro (13-inch, Mid 2012),Mac Book Pro (13-inch, Late 2011),Mac Book Pro (13-inch, Early 2011)

