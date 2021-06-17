Description

Designed for Surface

High Quality

Full protections against over heat, over current, over voltage and short circuit;

Designed with 5.1V/1A USB port, you can charge your tablet and phone at the same time;

Use high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology to ensure complete safety;

All charger have passed CE FCC and ROHS certifications ;

Fully Compatible With The Following Models:

Surface Pro 3

Surface Pro 4

Surface Pro 5

Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro 7

Surface Laptop 1

Surface Laptop 2

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Go 1

.Surface Go 2

Surface Book 1

Surface Book 2

(All M3 I3 I5 I7)

Replacement:

36W 12V 2.58A 1625 Power Adapter

24W 15V 1.6A 1735 Power Adapter

44W 15V 2.58A 1800 Power Adapter

Attention:

*Don’t expose to liquids

*Don’t disassemble

*Avoid dropping

*Avoid extreme temperatures

It is normal that has certain temperature increasing during use.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

1. Input: 100-240V 50/60 Hz (Universal); Output: 15V-2.58A 44W; USB port 5V-1A 5W. It works with 15V-2.58A 44W and 12V-2.58A 36W.

2. Compatible Models: Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5, Surface Pro 4 Tablet, Surface Pro 3 Tablet, Surface Laptop1/2/3 , Surface Book 1/2, Surface Go 1/2.

3. With additional USB 2.0 charging port of 5V / 1A. You can charge another device such as a phone at the same time.

4. Built-in IC chip technology provides overload / short circuit protection / overload protection / heat protection. We test each charger to ensure a tight, strong magnetic connection.

5. Warranty: 12-month limited warranty , 30-day money back guarantee. Contact us and we will get back to you within 12 hours! Our goal is to provide you with a safe and reliable surface adapter.

