Description

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

65W Powerful Charger: UGREEN 4 port USB C PD charger, with the combine power output of 65W, offers fast and efficient charging for laptop, tablet, phones, fully charge the Macbook Pro 13 within 1.8h.

4 Port USB C Charging Station: Comes with 3 USB C ports and a standard USB-A port, the 65W USB C GaN charger allocates the power smartly and provides efficient power for 4 devices at the same time.

Universal Compatibility: This 65W GaN Tech USB C Charger is compatible with laptops like Macbook Air/ Pro, HP Specter x360/ Envy / Elite, Dell XPS, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon/ Yoga, Asus Zenbook, Razer Blade Steath, Huawei MateBook, Acer Switch Alpha12, Asus ZenBook 3, Google Pixelbook, Chromebook Pixel etc but also smartphones or tablets like iPhone 12/SE 2020/ 11, Galaxy S21 Note 20, S20, Huawei P40, Google Pixel 3A, iPad Pro 12.9 etc.

GaN Tech USB C Charger: Adopt to the latest GaN Tech, the Type C PD QC 3.0 charger is smaller in size, cooler in use, and more efficient in power supply. Built-in with smart chipset, this USB C Wall Charger can protect your devices away from short-circuit, over-heating, over-voltage etc, providing safe charging for devices.

Compact and Portable: This lighter and smaller USB C Laptop Charger is a handy companion for you at home, in the office, or on the go. With multiple charging ports you are able to charge laptop and other mobile device simultaneously.

