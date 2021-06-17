Description

65W Ultra fast Charger: With dual USB C PD ports and a total of 65W output, this UGREEN Type C Wall Charger offers fast and efficient charging for devices such as laptop, tablet, phone like Windows laptop, Macbook, iPad, iPhone, ideal laptop charger adapter, fully charge the Macbook Pro in 1.8h.

Small in Size, Big in Performance: This 65W USB C PD Charger is able to charge 2 devices simultaneously. The charging power is 65w when single device is plugged in and it will be divided at 45W and 20W while both a laptop and a smartphone are plugged in. The tiny size design is perfect for powering 2 devices with a single plug while traveling.

Universal Compatibility: This 65W GaN Tech USB Type C Charger is compatible with laptops like Macbook Air/ Pro, HP Specter x360/ Envy / Elitebook, Dell XPS 13/15, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon/ Yoga, Asus Zenbook, Razer Blade Steath, Huawei MateBook, Acer Switch Alpha12, Asus ZenBook 3, Google Pixelbook, Chromebook Pixel etc but also smartphones or tablets like iPhone 12 Pro Max/SE 2020/ 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra/Note 20/S20, Huawei Matebook, Google Pixel 3A, iPad Pro 12.9 etc.

GaN Tech USB C Charger: Adopt to the latest GaN Tech, the 65W GaN UK charger is smaller in size, cooler in use, and more efficient in power supply. Built-in with smart chipset, this USB C Wall Charger can protect your devices away from short-circuit, over-heating, over-voltage etc, providing safe charging for devices.

Compact and Portable: The cubic design makes USB C laptop charger differs from any laptop charger adapter, very handy even in bag for travel, one-stop charger to charge the laptop and mobile device at the same time.

