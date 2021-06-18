Description

Battery type: Li-ion; Capacity: 2200mAh; Cells: 4-cell; Voltage: 14.8V ( Compatible with 14.4V )

Full compatible with your original battery

brand new from Professional Manufacturer,

Certified by CE, FCC, RoHS

Grade A cells ensure fast charges and low power consumption; Built-in circuit protection ensures both safety and stability

Compatible Models (“Ctrl” + “F” to find your models)

HP ProBook 430 Series

HP ProBook 430 G3 Series

HP ProBook 440 Series

HP ProBook 440 G3 Series

Compatible Part Numbers:

HP HSTNN-PB6P HSTNN-LB7A RO04 R0O4 RO06XL R0O6XL

Expected operation time: Around 1.5-2.5 hours. The actual operation time will depend on how much electricity is required by the device and how you use it

Over-charge and discharge, over-voltage, short Circuit Protection, CE/FCC/RoHS Certified for safety

1 Year hassle-free warranty service. Please check if this battery is compatible with your computer before purchasing. Part numbers of compatible batteries and Computers are listed as following

