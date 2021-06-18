Description

Package Include:

1 x Battery For DELL Latitude E6420 E5420 E6520 E6430 E5520 E5530 T54FJ 8858X（11.1V 5200mAh)

Compatible with part number:

009K6P 04NW9 05G67C 08858X 09K6P 0F33MF 0FRR0G 0HCJWT 0NHXVW 0PRRRF 0T54F3 0T54FJ 0X57F1 312-1163 312-1242 312-1311 451-11694 8858X 8P3YX 911MD F33MF FRR0G HCJWT KJ321 M5Y0X NHXVW P14F P14F001 P15F P15F001 P15F002 P15G P15G001 P16G P16G001 P16G002 P8TC7 P9TJ0 PRRRF T54F3 T54FJ X57F1 YKF0M

Compatible Models:

DELL

15R (5520 15R (7520) Latitude E6530 17R (5720) 3460 E5420 E5420 ATG E5420m E5430 E5520 E5520m E5530 E6420 E6420 ATG E6420 XFR E6430 E6430 ATG E6520 Inspiron 17R (7720) Vostro 3560

Notice: It is an unexaustive list. If your original battery part NO. or your machine model NO. are not listed in the description, our battery may still fit your laptop. Therefore, please feel free to contact us to confirm the compatibility.

Battery type: Li-ion Replacement battery; Capacity: 5200mAh Function as a 4000-5200mAh battery; Voltage:11.1V; Cell: 6 cell; Color: Black. Dimension: 271.0*49.8*20.7mm; Weight:322g;

100% New, 100% OEM Compatible; CE FCC ROHS Certified for safety;

Battery produced by high quality materials including grade-A brand-new cells;

Replacement for: DELL Latitude E6420 E5420 E6520 E6430 E5520 E5530 T54FJ 8858X;

Replacement for: Dell Latitude 15R (5520) 15R (7520) 17R (5720) 17R (7720) 09K6P 451-11694 Dell Latitude E5420m E5520m NHXVW FRR0G HCJWT 312-1163 312-1242 8P3YX Dell Latitude X57F1 T54F3 05G67C 312-1311 Vostro 3560 replacement notebook laptop battery batteries

