728249-241 HSTNN-IB6L HSTNN-IB7B HSTNN-PB6S HSTNN-PB6T

Work with the following laptops model:

HP:

HP 340 G3 Series

HP 346 G3 Series

HP 348 G3 Series

HP 240 G5 Series

HP 245 G5 Series

HP 250 G5 Series

HP 255 G5 Series

HP 256 G5 Series

This compatibility list is non-exhaustive. If your original part number or your laptop model isn’t included in the compatibility list, our battery may still fit your laptop. Please feel free to contact us to confirm the compatibility.

This is a BLESYS branded battery, packaged with BLESYS color box, and the brand is printed on the battery. Otherwise the battery is not authentic and it may cause damage to your laptop.

14.4V~14.8V 2200mAh 32Wh 4Cells Li-ion replacement laptop battery

Laptop Battery Compatible with HP 250 G5 Serie: 250 G5 (W0S97UT), 250 G5 (W0S98UT), 250 G5 (1LT60ES), 250 G5 (1KA35ES), 250 G5 (2HG62ES), 250 G5 (Z3A65ES), 250 G5 SP (Z3A00ES), 250 G5 SP (2RR69ES), 250 G5 SP (1KA31ES)

Our products came with worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly customer service. We will repair your defective battery pack or replace it with a new or good as new reconditioned unit.

In order to deploy the maximum battery capacity, use the battery directly till 7% of the remaining power, turn off laptop and then charge it for at least 12 hours. Repeating this complete charge cycle 2-3 times will fully exercise and optimize the battery’s maximum performance capacity.

If there is issue with the battery that you received, please contact us immediately with the issue, detailed laptop model number. Please do not leave review or feedback without communicate with us. We will fix the issue within 48 hours and satisfaction guaranteed.

