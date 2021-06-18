Description

Tips: You can use “Ctrl+F” to find your own model or part number.

Compatible with part number:

For L12L4E01 L12M4A02 L12M4E01 L12S4A02 L12S4E01 L12L4A02 121500171 121500172 121500173 121500174 121500175 121500176 90202869

Compatible Models:

Lenovo M30 Series

Lenovo G40 Series

G40-30 G40-45 G40-70 G40-80

Lenovo G50 Series

G50-30 G50-45 G50-70 G50-75 G50-80

Lenovo Z40 Series

Z40-70 Z40-75

Lenovo Z50 Series

Z50-30 Z50-70

Lenovo Z70 Series

Z70-70 Z70-80

LENOVO Z710 Series

LENOVO G400s Series LENOVO G400s Touch Series

LENOVO G405s Series LENOVO G405s Touch Series

LENOVO G410s Series LENOVO G410s Touch Series

LENOVO G500s Series LENOVO G500s Touch Series

LENOVO G505s Series LENOVO G505s Touch Series

LENOVO G510s Series LENOVO G510s Touch Series

LENOVO S410p Series LENOVO S410p Touch Series

LENOVO S510p Series LENOVO S510p Touch Series

LENOVO IdeaPad Z710 Series

LENOVO IdeaPad G400s Series LENOVO IdeaPad G400s Touch Series

LENOVO IdeaPad G405s Series LENOVO IdeaPad G405s Touch Series

LENOVO IdeaPad G410s Series LENOVO IdeaPad G410s Touch Series

LENOVO IdeaPad G500s Series LENOVO IdeaPad G500s Touch Series

LENOVO IdeaPad G505s Series LENOVO IdeaPad G505s Touch Series

LENOVO IdeaPad G510s Series LENOVO IdeaPad G510s Touch Series

LENOVO IdeaPad S410p Series LENOVO IdeaPad S410p Touch Series

LENOVO IdeaPad S510p Series LENOVO IdeaPad S510p Touch Series

Notice: It is an unexaustive list. If your original battery part NO. or your machine model NO. are not listed in the description, our battery may still fit your laptop. Therefore, please feel free to contact us to confirm the compatibility.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Battery type: li-ion | Capacity: 2600mAh | Voltage: 14.4V | Number of cells: 4

Replacement for: Lenovo 121500171 | 121500172 | 121500173 | 121500174 | 121500175 | 121500176 | 90202869 | L12L4A02 | L12L4E01 | L12M4A02 | L12M4E01 | L12S4A02 | L12S4E01 | G400s | G40-30 | G40-45 | G405s | G40-70 | G40-70M | G410s | G50 | G500s | G50-30 | G50-45 | G505s | G505s | G50-70 | G50-70A | G50-70M | G50-75 | G50-80 | G510s | G510s S410p | S410p | S435 | S510p | S510p | Z40 | Z40-70 | Z40-75 | Z50 | Z50-70 | Z70 | Z70-70 | Z70-80 | Z710

UL/CE-/FCC-/RoHS certified for safety and packed with a variety of safety features, including short circuit, overheat, and overload protections.

will reply your message every day.JUST BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

We only uses high quality grade A cells for higher performance longer life and more reliability. It meets and/or exceed OEM specification and will not void your original manufacturer warranty.

