HP CM03XL Battery

Battery type: Li-Polymer

Capacity: 50Wh

Voltage: 11.1V

Compatible Models:

HP EliteBook 740 G1 G2

HP EliteBook 745 G1 G2

HP EliteBook 750 G1 G2

HP EliteBook 755 G1 G2 G3

HP EliteBook 840 G1 G2

HP EliteBook 845 G1 G2

HP EliteBook 850 G1 G2

HP EliteBook 855 G1 G2

HP ZBook 14 G2, ZBook 15U G2

HP ZBook 14 E7U24AA Mobile Workstation

Compatible Part Number:

CM03 CM03XL CO06 CO06XL CM03024XL-PL CM03050XL HSTNN-DB4Q HSTNN-DB4R HSTNN-IB4R

HSTNN-DB6U HSTNN-UB6S HSTNN-IB6Y HSTNN-I33C-4 HSTNN-I33C-5 HSTNN-I41C-4 HSTNN-I41C-5

HSTNN-I11C HSTNN-I11C-4 HSTNN-I11C-5 HSTNN-LB4R HSTNN-UB4R 996TA048H D8R80AV D8R82AV

716723-271 716724-1C1 716724-421 716724-541 717375-001 717376-001 719941-002

Battery Type: Li-Polymer; voltage: 11.4V; capacity: 50Wh.

Compatible Models: CM03 CM03XL CO06 CO06XL CM03024XL-PL CM03050XL HSTNN-IB4R HSTNN-L11C-5 HSTNN-LB4R HSTNN-DB4Q Series HP EliteBook 840 845 850 740 745 750 G1 G2 HP ZBook 14 E7U24AA 716723-271 717375-001 Series.

