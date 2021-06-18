Description

PREMIUM QUALITY REPLACEMENT NOTEBOOK BATTERY: Bring your laptop back to life with Ninjabatt’s high quality laptop battery – Made of high quality materials, top grade battery cells and packed with safety features.

TRUE CHARGING CAPACITY THAT LASTS: Every one of our replacement notebook batteries are tested to meet OEM specifications. Our 4 cells Li-ion battery is rated at 33wH/2200mAh/14.8V – true charge capacity that won’t let you or your laptop down.

SAFETY FIRST: Don’t fall into buying cheap and unsafe batteries, our batteries are UL/CE-/FCC-/RoHS certified for safety and packed with a variety of safety features, including short circuit, overheat, and overload protections.

HIGH QUALITY COMPONENTS & 12 MONTH WARRANTY: Our Laptop batteries are assembled from top quality material and circuit boards to ensure durability and performance. We only use grade A battery cells that provide up to 500 charging cycles. We’re so confident in the performance of our replacement laptop batteries that we’re including a 12-month warranty with every single purchase.

COMPATIBLE MODELS: 121500171 | 121500172 | 121500173 | 121500174 | 121500175 | 121500176 | 90202869 | L12L4A02 | L12L4E01 | L12M4A02 | L12M4E01 | L12S4A02 | L12S4E01 | G400s | G40-30 | G40-45 | G405s | G40-70 | G40-70M | G410s | G50 | G500s | G50-30 | G50-45 | G505s | G505s | G50-70 | G50-70A | G50-70M | G50-75 | G50-80 | G510s | G510s S410p | S410p | S435 | S510p | S510p | Z40 | Z40-70 | Z40-75 | Z50 | Z50-70 | Z70 | Z70-70 | Z70-80 | Z710

