Description

NEW LINE OF ELITE LAPTOP BATTERIES: NinjaBatt is proud to present its new line of batteries – NinjaBatt Pro – Our new replacement batteries use premium battery cells and are made of the highest-quality materials for an overall life expectancy of over a 1000 charge cycles. Bring your laptop back to life.

TRUE CHARGING CAPACITY THAT LASTS: Every one of our replacement notebook batteries are tested to meet OEM specifications. Our Li-on battery is rated at 60wH/7600/7.6V – true charge capacity that won’t let you or your laptop down.

SAFETY FIRST: Don’t fall into buying cheap and unsafe batteries, our batteries are UL/CE-/FCC-/RoHS certified for safety and packed with a variety of safety features, including short circuit, overheat, and overload protections.

HIGH QUALITY COMPONENTS & 12-MONTH WARRANTY: Our Laptop batteries are assembled from top quality material and circuit boards to ensure durability and performance, our batteries are equipped with grade A battery cells that provide up to 1000 charging cycles. We’re so confident in the performance of our replacement laptop batteries that we’re including a 12-month warranty with every single purchase.

COMPATIBLE MODELS: Latitude E7280 | E7480 | E7380 | E7290 | E7390 | E7490 | Latitude 12 7000 | 12 7280 | 12 7290 | 13 7000 | 13 7380 | 13 7390 | 14 7000 | 14 7480 | 14 7490 | F3YGT | DM3WC | DM6WC | 2X39G | KG7VF | 451-BBYE | 453-BBCF

