Description



Universal compatibility: Designed to match your Mac Book Pro 15 inches and 17 inches laptop charger(85l-before summer 2012 models) MB990, MB991, MC118, MC700, MC724, MC374, MC375, MD101, MD102, MD313, MD314, fits A1297, A1290, A1296, A1260, A1229, A1226, A1211, A1151, A1150.

Ac power input & Output: input: AC 100-240V (worldwide use) 50-60Hz; output: 18.5V 4.6a 85W. Charging port-Magnetic L-tip (first generation of Magnetic power adapter).

High speed & safe charging: the smart circuit components of power supply offers Fast and efficient charging and providing Overcharge protection system/shortcircuit/overload protection/over-heat protection. Built-in heat sink dissipation design can effectively avoid overheating.

Smart LED indicator & premium components: The LED indicator light design at the top of charger provide charging status. Amber light when the notebook is charging, Green light when fully charged. High Resilience and high strength material make the cord more durable, avoiding getting cross after winding.

Quality assurance & highly protection: Our replacement charger is UL/CE/FCC/RoHS certified, meeting stringent manufacturing standards to ensure durability. With the smart system, The charger features safeguarding against IV – incorrect voltage, SC – short circuit, IO – Internal overheating.

