Description

High fidelity sound: Equipped with the best CSR Chip and Bluetooth 4.1+EDR, Otium wireless sport headphones can produce incredible stereo sound quality with deep rich bass and crystal treble. With CVC 6.0 noise suppression technology which can reduce background noise,You can immerse yourself in your favorite music deeply

Ergonomic design: The ear hooks of Otium bluetooth sport headphones are designed to a appropriate size so that you can feel great to wear and the earphones will never fall out during running. In addition, 3 pairs of regular ear tips in different sizes are provided for your custom fit to ensure the good wearing experience

Ipx-7 waterproof: Built-in nano coating, Otium wireless headphones have IPX7 waterproof rating that can 100% protect the headphones from sweat, splashing water and rain, Great for running, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, travelling and so on. Let you no longer to worry about the headphones being damaged in a humid environment

Simple bluetooth control: Up to 30ft Bluetooth range in the open space and 10ft in the obstacles space, Otium wireless headphones can super quick pair with android, IOS and other bluetooth devices. Even could be connected with two devices simultaneously. Otium’s advanced technology also Allows Skip/Play/Pause on your music tracks as well as all phone use be Controlled by buttons on the headset without reaching your phone during your workout

Long battery life time: The new improved lithium polymer battery allows Otium bluetooth sport headphones to play music for 7-9 hours and to stand-by for 240 hours with only 1.5 Hours super quick charge time, full charge light indication is available. The headphone battery status will be automatically displayed on the IOS Phone screen. Attention: Please notice that the charging voltage must be not exceed 5.5V and the charging current must be not exceed 3A

