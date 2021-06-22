Description

[Super Stable Bluetooth 5.0 Technology] Prtukyt wireless bluetooth headphones adopt the technology of stable bluetooth 5.0, which features more stable transmission, lower power consumption, more stable signal, making the wireless connection faster and stronger than ever before.

[Hi-Fi Audio Sound] Prtukyt wireless over ear headset has truly authentic sound. Dual 57mm large-aperture drivers to deliver produce Hi-Fi Audio make the bluetooth headphones perfect for handling heavy beats. The new technology’s EQ button also allows you to set the desired sound effects with 6 choice.

[Upgraded to 50 Hrs Wireless Playtime] Bluetooth headphones provide 50 hours of continuous music/talking time. When the battery runs out of power, our over-ear headphones can be used as a wired cable (coming with 3.5 mm audio cable), so the Bluetooth headset will never power off. Note: The headset button will not work in wired mode, you must adjust the volume and change songs through your phone.

[Matte and buttons] The exterior of the Wireless Headphones with Mic has an advanced matte effect, which can achieve a more advanced design. 5 buttons, including play/pause/answer/hang up, equalizer, next song/volume+, previous song/volume and mode change. The complete button function makes the foldable headset easy for you to enjoy music.

[Reinforced Comfort] Wireless Bluetooth headphones have protein leather ear cups with memory foam padding to fit snugly over your ears for long-time wearing comfort. The foldable headset can be adjusted to fit different head sizes, while the foldable design is easy to store and carry. Perfect for home office, online course, travel, etc.

