Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, with active noise cancellation, Black

Description

Colour Name:Black

Step up to great wireless sound with the HD 450BT from Sennheiser. Whether relaxing at home or on the go, they offer an exceptional combination of versatility and superior digital sound.

Created by audio specialist Sennheiser to deliver a superior sound experience with deep dynamic bass, they feature active noise cancellation to ensure enjoyment without distractions from your environment. Sound quality is assured by the latest wireless technology including Bluetooth 5.0 and AAC, AptX codec support with AptX Low Latency for perfectly synchronized audio when watching videos. The Sennheiser Smart Control App makes it easy to customise the sound via the equalizer or engage podcast mode for improved intelligibility of speech content.

A great companion for travel, the HD 450BT has a superb 30-hour battery life with fast USB-C charging, a Voice Assistant touch button for Siri and Google Assistant interaction, and a robust folding design for take-anywhere durability.

Active noise cancellation for uninterrupted listening pleasure: the closed-back design delivers high-quality audio even in loud environments

Great wireless sound with deep dynamic bass and high-quality codec support including AAC and AptX Low Latency

Reliable partner on the move: Always stay connected with 30-hours of music playback with ANC activated and short charging time of 2 hours

Personalise your sound experience: Sennheiser Smart Control App support in 8 languages provides an equalizer, podcast mode and firmware updates

Intuitive controls on earcups: including Virtual Assistant touch button for Siri and Google Assistant

