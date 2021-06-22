Description

Colour Name:Black

Introducing the Sony WF-1000XM3 premium wireless noise cancelling headphones. Sony has taken the industry leading QN1 noise cancelling processor from their award winning WH-1000XM3 and updated it to a new QN1e, to produce the new WF 1000XM3. The brand new QN1e processor boosts the range of frequencies from which noise-cancellation occurs, giving you full control over the sounds you want to block out whilst listening to your music. That means it’s never been easier to take the bustle out of travel and immerse yourself in sound. On top of that, the WF1000XM3 comes with Adaptive Sound Control to optimise listening settings automatically based on your behaviour and environment. The earbuds last for up to 8 hours on a single charge when not using noise cancellation, or 6 hours with noise cancellation. They come with a stylish portable carrying case, which will protect the earbuds when you’re on the move and give an additional three charges And if you’re in a hurry, you can get 90 minutes’ use after just 10 minutes of charge. With the latest in Bluetooth technology, the WF1000XM3 can connect each earbud to your device individually. This allows for a more stable connection, with a faster response time meaning that your audio will sync perfectly with what you see on your device. Perfect for watching the latest show on your daily commute. Sony recommends you always update your devices with their latest available software. Software update notifications for WF-1000XM3, and the updates themselves, are delivered via the Sony Headphones Connect app, available free of charge on the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Industry-leading noise cancellation* to block out unnecessary ambient noise (*As of June 1st 2019. According to research by Sony Corporation, measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines in Truly Wireless style noise cancelling headphones market)

Up to 8H battery life per single charge + additional 3 charges from carrying case

Stable Bluetooth connection

Ergonomic Tri-hold Structure for secure fitting

Alexa built-in devices let you instantly connect to Alexa to play music, control your smart home, get information, news, weather, and more using just your voice.

