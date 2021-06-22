Description

Colour Name:Black

Enhance your everyday life with the WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Headphones Featuring EXTRA BASS for deep punchy sound they also offer long battery life of up to 18h a stable Bluetooth connection an ergonomic design for a secure fit and an IPX4 water resistance rating

Up to 9h of battery life per single charge + additional full charge from the case, for up to 18h of unconfined playback on the WF-XB700 wireless earphones

Big on streaming? Our latest Bluetooth headphones chip transmits sound to the left and right wireless earbuds simultaneously providing a seamlessly stable and reliable connection to overcome vocal delays

Headphones ready for every eventuality, with an IPX4 water resistance rating splashes and sweat won’t stop these true wireless sports headphones

These truely wireless earphones feature an Ergonomic Tri-hold structure for a secure and comfortable fit

Easy-to-operate buttons let you control playback, access your smartphone’s Voice Assistant and make hands-free calls on your Sony headphones

