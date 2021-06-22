Description

Introducing the Sony WH-1000XM3 premium wireless noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones, packed with intelligent technology and clever design to give you the ultimate listening experience on-the-go.

Sony’s pioneering noise-cancelling technology* is taken to the next level in the WH 1000XM3 with the introduction of the QN1 processor. This processor boosts the range of frequencies from which noise-cancellation occurs, giving you greater control over the sounds you block out you want to while listening to your music. It’s never been easier to completely immerse yourself in sound, taking the bustle out of travel and commuting.

The battery life of the 1000XM3 is an incredible 30 hours, so you don’t need to worry about constantly charging your headphones and can head out on long journeys with confidence of battery not running out. If you do run low on battery, the improved quick charge functionality gives you 5 hours of playback time from just 10 minutes charging – so even if you do run out, you’ll have your headphones back up and running in no time.

An improved lightweight design features deeper and softer ear pads, making the 1000X MK3 headphones even more comfortable. They also feature a skinnier and softer headband for a more ergonomic fit, with a noticeable improvement on the WH-1000XM2. They’re portable, flexible and foldable so easy to store and easy to adjust for your perfect fit too – they also come with a specifically designed carry case for easy and safe storage.

Hear music that stays true to the original recording with High-Resolution Audio, thanks to the QN1 processor’s 32-bit audio signal processing. These headphones include a powerful 40mm driver with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragm for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz. Even if you don’t have high-resolution music, DSEE HX intelligently upscales compressed music files giving your music a clear, rich sound. LDAC transmits approximately three times more data than conventional Bluetooth, which enable the High-Resolution Audio content wirelessly. The 1000XM3 on-ear headphones are packed with technology to get the most out of your music.

The WH-1000XM3 also comes with a high res audio cable to provide an incredible a wired listening experience.

Smart settings by Adaptive Sound Control optimize listening settings automatically based on your listening behaviour and environment, but also allows you customisable control based on your own preferences. You can use the equalizer from the Headphone Connect App (works with Android and iOS) to easily set music levels to your personal taste. By placing your hand on the headphone housing, you can quickly communicate without having to take your headphones off or adjust the volume too, and a quick double-tap enables hands-free calling.

Combine high-quality sound with the simplicity of voice control. The WH-1000XM3 has dual voice assistant compatibility: it is optimised for both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa**. Play music, hear the news, control smart home devices, get answers to questions, and more just by talking to your headphones.

*As of August 30th 2018. According to research by Sony Corporation, measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines. In headband style of wireless noise cancelling headphones market.

**May depend on software update.

Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones Plug Adaptor for In-flight Use Headphone cable (approx. 1.5m, OFC strands, gold-plated stereo mini plug) USB Cable Carrying Case Operating Instructions

Industry leading noise cancellation* thanks to QN1 chip. Diaphragm: Aluminium-coated LCP. (Disclaimer in description)

Battery life of 30 hours and quick charging so you’re never without your headphones

Improved design to make the 1000 x m3’s even more comfortable and lightweight

High resolution audio packed with technology and features to give truly authentic sound

Optimized for google assistant and alexa for a seamless hands-free control and more

Alexa built-in devices let you instantly connect to Alexa to play music, control your smart home, get information, news, weather, and more using just your voice.

For optimal sound enjoyment, it is recommended to always load the latest software update onto the device. WH-1000XM3 current software: Version 4.5.2

