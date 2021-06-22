Description

Incredible Sound Loved by 20 Million+ People

Expertly-Tuned Sound: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have oversized 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms to produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.

3 Custom Sound Modes: Signature mode produces balanced sound that’s perfect for all music genres. Switch to Bass Booster to intensify bass-heavy songs for workouts or choose Podcast to enhance mids for podcasts and audiobooks.

35-Hour Playtime: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have 9 hours of playtime from a single charge and an extra 3 charges from the compact charging case. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 1.5 hours of listening when you’re in a rush.

2 Ways to Charge: Use the included Anker USB-C cable to charge the case quickly or simply place it down on a wireless charging pad for super-convenient recharging.

