Description

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

[ Do you know what the Blue Light is ? ] Blue Light carries the High Energy Visible Light(HEVL) which cannot be absorbed by the cornea and crystalline lens and directly affects the retina and results in significant damage to the eyes. BozaBoza Anti Blue Light Filter cuts 99% of VHF Blue Light !

[98.7% ANTI-BLUE LIGHT] Protects your eyes by blocking harmful blue light which exists between 380nm and 500nm of wavelength ! Do you know what the Blue Light is ? Blue Light carries the High Energy Visible Light(HEVL) which cannot be absorbed by the cornea and crystalline lens and directly affects the retina and results in significant damage to the eyes. BozaBoza Anti Blue Light Filter cuts 98.7 of VHF Blue Light !

[PERFECT FIT WITH 13” Wide] High-Grade Acrylic Anti Blue Light Screen Provides Flexibility For Use With Multiple Monitors Sizes. BozaBoza Acrylic Panel easily fits Widescreen Monitors with different sizes from 13″. It Can be easily re-used with multiple monitors and sizes.

[ULTRA CLEAR VISION] Let you have Strong RGB Color Gamut for professionalism ! We ensure excellent Color Transmittance with BozaBoza Screen Protector. To People who work in front of Screen for a long time, People who need strong color expression, BozaBoza Filter is not optional but essential!

[Easy Installation] No Need for Adhesives or Tabs with Easy Install and Can Be Reused with Multiple Monitors. Simple, Quick and Convenient Micro-suction technology secures to the monitor bezel without hassle or adhesives or slide-mount tabs, so you can easily take the privacy filter on and off your monitor.

