BROTECT Matte Screen Protector, the powerful sidekick against scratches and reflections, compatible with Lenovo Yoga 2 13.3 ! Do you often use your device and need to take it with you on the go? The BRO offers perfect screen protection and its matte surface reduces light and sun reflections on your screen. And so that you enjoy it for a long time, we’ve given the BRO an extremely scratch-resistant and durable surface. Scratches have no chance against this Screen Protector. With additional anti-fingerprint coating, dirt and fingerprints can easily be wiped off the film. Our newly developed adhesive layer ensures that you can attach the film in a stress-free way. The result: the cool yet super strong BRO glides smoothly onto the surface of your device for a bubble-free and easy installation. You’ll be surprised! The BRO is manufactured with care by our specialist team in Germany. Have fun with it! Compatible with Lenovo Yoga 2 13.3 BROTECT Matte Screen Protector compatible with Lenovo Yoga 2 13.3

The brand “BROTECT” is registered at the European trademark office with the register number: 013765094. Following the European trademark directive, it is prohibited to third parties to use this brand for commercial purposes.

[Anti-Glare] BROTECT Matte Anti-Glare Screen Protector minimizes light and sun reflections on your screen – compatible with Lenovo Yoga 2 13.3

[Anti-fingerprint] With additional anti-fingerprint oleophobic layer so fingerprints and oil are easily wiped off from the protection film

[Scratch-resistant] This high-quality screen protective film is hard-coated with a very high scratch-resistant surface to protect your screen from scratches

[Easy installation] Without air bubbles due to a newly developed adhesive layer (bubble-free)

[Package contents] BROTECT Anti-Reflex Screen Protector compatible with Lenovo Yoga 2 13.3 – Made in Europe

