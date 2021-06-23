Description

Why You need to block blue light

Blue light is comprised of very high energy and a low wavelength very similarly to UV light

The computer is one of an electronic device which gives off large quantities of blue light

It’s believed to cause eye fatigue/ myopia, even cause retinal damage after cataract surgery, blurred vision, visual fatigue caused by VDT syndrome, also making your skin produce Chloasma, freckle, difficult to fall asleep

Work with:

-Compatible with 2018-2020 MacBook Air 13 A1932 A2179 A2337

-Compatible with 2016-2020 MacBook Pro 13 A1706 A1708 A1989 A2289/A2251/A2159 A2338

Features:

Anti-Blue Light&Anti Glare

Anti-static &Anti-scratch

Anti-Fingerprint

100% UV400 Blocking

Radiation Protection

Relieve the fatigue of eyes

Wavelengths of blue light are between 380nm to 495nm

95% Transparency, not reduce the screen brightness and color

How to install:

1.Make sure to clean the screen thoroughly with the included wet & dry wipes

2.Peel off one side of Tab 1, not two much about 2 inches (50 mm)

3.Slowly peel off Tab 1 while adhering the protector with application card from one side

4.Use the Application Card to press out the air bubbles if there is

5.Peel off Tab 2 and you are DONE!

Package include:

2pcs * Anti Blue Light Screen Protector

1pc * Cleaning Cloth

1pc * Application Card

1pc * Guide Sticker

1pc *Installation Use Guide

Warranty:

We promise our product with high level quality.

