Description

Why You need to block blue light？

Blue light is comprised of very high energy and a low wavelength very similarly to UV light

The computer is one of an electronic device which gives off large quantities of blue light

It’s believed to cause eye fatigue/ myopia, even cause retinal damage after cataract surgery, blurred vision, visual fatigue caused by VDT syndrome, also making your skin produce Chloasma, freckle, difficult to fall asleep

Specifications:

Material:PET

Diagonal Length: 15.6 inch

Width: 13.6 inches (34.5cm)

Height: 7.6 inches (19.4cm)

Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Please allow the protector size with a tiny difference

Features:

Anti-Blue Light&Anti Glare

Anti-static &Anti-scratch

Anti-Fingerprint

100% UV400 Blocking

Radiation Protection

Relieve the fatigue of eyes

Wavelengths of blue light are between 380nm to 495nm

95% Transparency, not reduce the screen brightness and color

How to install:

1.Make sure to clean the screen thoroughly with the included wet & dry wipes

2.Peel off one side of Tab 1, not two much about 2 inches (50 mm)

3.Slowly peel off Tab 1 while adhering the protector with application card from one side

4.Use the Application Card to press out the air bubbles if there is

5.Peel off Tab 2 and you are DONE!

Package Include:

-2pcs x Blue-Light Screen Protector

-1pc x Free Gift Screen Protector

-1pc x Squeeze Card

-1pc x Easy Installation Use Guide

-1pc x Dust Removal Stickers

-1pc x Cleaning Cloth

Warranty:

We promise our product with high level quality. Please contact us if you have any problems, issues or questions. We will offer you our best service to make you satisfied with our product or get your money back

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

Specially designed for 15.6 inch with Aspect Ratio 16:9 laptop -DIAGONALLY MEASURED 15.6”(Measured Viewable Display Area Diagonally, Corner to Corner Without the Frame), filter size(W x H): 13.6 inch (34.5cm) x 7.6 inch (19.4cm), please refer image 2 to measure your screen size

Our blue light filtering with 7-layer layered design, Enhancing anti-blue light performance, UV400 protection, Radiation Protection, Anti-scratch, Anti-static, relieve the fatigue of eyes and help you sleep better

Newest bubble adsorption design can remove all small bubbles by press with Scraping card, Anti-glare Matte process effectively reduce the glare & visual fatigue

Ultra clear 95% Transparency not reduce the screen’s brightness, preserves the original screen brightness to reduce eye strain, get high definition quality viewing without any dangerous

Including:Screen protector x2, Gift Cleaning Cloth x1, Squeeze Card x1, Installation Use Guide x1, Dust Removal Stickers x1. Friendly customer service: if you have any product problems or not satisfied with it, please feel free to contact us

