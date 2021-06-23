Goliton® Anti-reflective screen protector for standard display 15.6 inch (345 x 194 mm).

Description

* Superior Quality, and Durability! Constructed of Japan PET Material

* Anti-Glare, Anti-fingerprints, Anti-Scratch, Anti-Dust, Anti-friction & Water-proof

* Great touching feeling

* Prevent over 25% of the UV penetration

* Prevent over 9% of the infrared light penetration

* Anti-scratch coefficient achieves to 4H

* Anti-friction coefficient achieves to 50

* Quick and Easy Installation

* No sticky adhesive

About how to post screen protector, you also can visit our “Step to Post Screen Protector” of “Seller Help”.

The Anti-glare screen protector can reduces the glare from fluorescent and sun light to allow easy viewing and reducing the burden on your eyes.

The screen protector adds an ultra-thin durable layer of transparent protection to your LCD display. The film stays firmly in place without interfering with touch screen functions. Plus, The protector is easy to apply, remove cleanly, and without any sticky residue.

Tips:

2. Prevent fine dust, prevent air bubbles. Please be sure to clean the screen well, you can use scotch tape to clean your laptop screen first if you need, and make it thoroughly clean even at the beginning and in the processing while you posting the screen protector, it will effectively prevent the bubbles.

3. We suggest you to ask a professional to post the screen protector for you.

Say NO to fingerprints and glare, Great feeling to touch!

Goliton is a registered trademark protected by the EU Trademark Law. Goliton products are sold by authorized sellers only.

Anti-glare effect: Our matte clear screen protector can effectively reduce the glare from fluorescent and sun light to allow easy viewing and reducing the burden on your eyes.

Anti-Scratch & Anti-Fingerprints: With 4H hardness and special treatment, the protector is with superior performance to prevent scratch and fingerprints.

Electrostatic Adsorption (Non-glue): Self-adhering film attaches itself to the screen. No residue leaves on your LCD display when you remove it.

Contents: Quality Films (1-pack), Application card, Advanced flannel Cleaning Cloth. Retail packaging.

