Description

This size is designed for MacBook Pro (13 inch, 2016-2020, 2 / 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports). (Model A1706 / A1708 / A1989 / A2159, with or without Touch Bar). Not for early versions

2 Pack: one for protection, one for practice. Detailed tutorials and useful tools. Free replacement gurantee!

Stain resistance: the surface layer has good hydrophobic and oleophobic characteristic, which is easier to be cleaned and not easy to adhere dusts and dirts

Anti-scratch: its scratch resistance coefficient up to 4H, which can effectively keep your MacBook screen safe from scratches in normal usage

Easier to install: the film with automatic adsorption layer can reduce bubble air and be easier to paste; leave no residue when removed

