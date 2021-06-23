Description

Colour Name:13

Magentic Anti Blue Light Screen Protector

Blue ray blocking:

The filter lens are designed using the Japan HEV-Adsorb substrate absorption technology. It can absorb high-energy blue light.

UV protection :

Anti-Blu-ray Lenses utilize special U.S. substrate processing technology to protect the eyes from ultraviolet radiation and block UV400.

Anti eye fatigue:

Long time exposure to blue light would lead to digital eye fatigue. Use NU SIGN Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector Panel, no more tired eyes. Reduce eye strain and sensitivity to light when facing digital screens. Great for office workers or anyone who has to look at screen all day.

Minimize headache:

Do you suffer headaches from long time screen time? NU SIGN Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector Panel will supercharge your health by blocking detrimental blue light while letting in all other beneficial light.

Sleep better:

Exposure to high rate blue light will impact our sense of circadian rhythms and wreck our internal rock, then lost sleep. NU SIGN Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector Panel will improve your sleep, help you sleep better and have good night

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Magnetic Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector and Anti Blue Light Filter, Compatible with MacBook Pro 13 Inch (2018, 2019,2020) | Eye Protection for A1706 A1708 A1989 A2159 Models ONLY

Easy Installation MAGNETIC ATTACHMENT — Simply place the privacy screen along the top of your MacBook and let the magnets attach along the top. No need for tricky placement, messy tape, or damaging adhesive. Easily remove and reattach when you need it. Please note, when the Anti Blue Light Filter is attached, your laptop will not close completely, but the sleep mode is still supported.

ANTI BLUE LIGHT – The filter can cut most of the harmful blue light.Reduce eyestrain and headache.Give you a better sleeping.Anti-Blue Light blocking between 380nm~495nm for wide range HEV protection.

REDUCE EYESTRAIN & SLEEP BETTER — Enjoy your digital time, NO worry about eye fatigue, blurred vision and headache.Better sleep for you, blue blocker for your eyes and guardian for your health. And Better sleep for you, blue blocker for your eyes and guardian for your health.

LIFETIME WARRANTY – You can return the defective products for repairing or exchanging for free at any time (if not man-made damage).

