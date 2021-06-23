Description

Size Name:for Air 13 A2337 A2179 A1932 | Colour Name:Screen Protector

ONLY COMPATIBLE with:

–MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display 2020 Released (Model: A2337 A2179)

–MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display 2018 2019 Released (Model: A1932)

NOT COMPATIBLE with:

–MacBook Pro 13 inch with/without Multi-Touch Bar (Model: A1706 & A1989 & A1708)–2016 2017 2018 Released

–MacBook Pro 16 inch with Touch Bar & Touch ID — 2019 Released (Model: A2141)

–MacBook Air 13 inch (Model: A1369 & A1466)

–MacBook Pro 13 inch with DVD Drive (Model: A1278)

–MacBook Pro 13 inch with Retina Display (Model: A1425 & A1502)

–MacBook Pro 15 inch with Multi-Touch Bar (Model: A1990 & A1707)–2016 2018 Released

–MacBook Pro 15 inch with DVD Drive (Model: A1286)

–MacBook Pro 15 inch with Retina Display (Model: A1398)

–MacBook 12 inch with Retina Display (Model: A1534)- Released in 2015/2016/2017

–MacBook Air 11 inch (Model: A1370 & A1465)

–MacBook Pro 17 inch (Model: A1297)

Please check your Equipment Model Number before you place your order！

The MasiBloom Screen Protection film using High Quality PET Material with high transparency. The hardness is up to 4H, which can prevent scratches and abrasion of LCD screen effectively and prolong the service life of the devices.

The Screen protection film Surface is wear-resistant, anti-scratch and avoid dust and dirt on the screen .

In addition, the screen protector is easy to install and remove, it can be pasted on the screen quickly and easily, reduce bubbles air, no residue when taken out, and effectively reduce dust adsorption.

If this is suitable for your equipment, you are welcome to place an order.

For more products, please search “MasiBloom”

Package Contents: 2 PCS Clear Screen Protector + 1 set of Cleaning Tools + Installation instructions, other are for illustration and are not included

