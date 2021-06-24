Description
Product Description
The Logitech C270 HD Webcam makes video calling seamless, compatible with PC, Mac and ChromeOS platforms – as well as Skype, Google Hangouts and FaceTime. You and your audience can enjoy a clear-cut HD 720p video at 30-fps through this video calling device. Take 3 MP photos with a single click – for sharing with friends and family instantly on any instant-messaging software. This PC webcam offers high video quality and is easy to set up. Its built with Logitech Fluid Crystal technology: a Logitech proprietary algorithm that automatically adjusts the frame rate, sharpness, colour saturation and audio to provide crystal-clear picture and motion. Users can also enjoy the automatic lighting adjusent, producing clearer, brighter, contrasted images for your viewers – including a built-in microphone that’s able to filter out distracting background noises, so your audience can enjoy listening to you clearly. The streaming webcam is also flexible, with its versatile clip and mount – suitable for any desktop set up you may work with, delivering your best angle. For a worry-free streaming and sharing experience, this HD webcam comes with a 2-year limited hardware warranty.
Legal Disclaimer
Product is sourced and shipped from the European Economic Area (EEA). Product is genuine original from manufacturer authorized distributors.
Full HD widescreen video calling: Logitech C270 let you make widescreen video calls in HD 720p at 30fps. The lense with 60-degree field of view covers all of the action
HD lighting adjustment: Automatically improves the warmth and balance of your image for whatever setting you are in, so you look your best, even in dim environments
Built-in noise-reducing mic: Enjoy clear conversation even in busy surroundings and streaming over wifi with noise reducing mic
Universal clip: Attaches securely to your screen or works as a stand on a shelf or desk, the clip mounts at different angles to bring your friends and family all the details around you
Ideal for laptop or tablet: Compatible with Windows 10 or later, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS 10.10 or later, and Chrome OS via the USB port