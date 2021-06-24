Description

Style Name:Single

Product Description

High-def video calls in a sturdy, user-friendly design. The C310 HD Webcam lets you make widescreen video calls in HD 720p with clear, sharp image quality. Because it adjusts automatically to lighting conditions, you’ll get brighter images despite dim lighting. Its noise-reducing mic ensures your conversations are clear even in busy surroundings. This small, agile and adjustable webcam brings a whole new angle to video calling, letting you record HD videos and posting them on your favorite social media. You can attach it securely to your screen using the universal clip, or sit it on a shelf or desk.

Legal Disclaimer

Product is sourced and shipped from the European Economic Area (EEA). Product is genuine original from manufacturer authorized distributors.

Box Contains Webcam with 5-foot cable; User documentation See more

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

Full HD Widescreen video calling: Logitech C310 let you make widescreen video calls in HD 720p at 30fps. The lense with 60-degree field of view covers all of the action

HD lighting adjustment: Automatically improves the warmth and balance of your image for whatever setting you are in, so you look your best, even in dim environments

Built-in noise-reducing mic: Enjoy clear conversation even in busy surroundings and streaming over wifi with noise reducing mic

Universal clip: Attaches securely to your screen or works as a stand on a shelf or desk, the clip mounts at different angles to bring your friends and family all the details around you

Ideal for laptop or tablet: Compatible with Windows 10 or later, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS 10.10 or later, and Chrome OS via the USB port

