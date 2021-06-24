Description

Colour Name:Black | Style Name:Full HD webcams. | Pattern Name:C615

Product Description

Versatile HD video calls. In crisp focus. The C615 Portable HD Webcam delivers fluid widescreen video calls in Full HD 1080p, its fast autofocus ensuring your images stays clear and sharp, even at close range (up to 10 cm). The HD light correction automatically improves the warmth and balance of your image, whatever your surroundings. With its integrated noise-reducing mic, you’ll be heard clearly, even when you’re chatting in busy surroundings. The camera rotates a full 360-degrees and tilts vertically, providing you with different viewing angles. Featuring a glass HD lens, it comes in a sturdy, compact and travel-friendly design.

Box Contains

1 x Webcam with 90-cm cable

Tripod-ready base

User documentation

2-year manufacturer’s guarantee and full product support

Full HD Widescreen Video Calling : Logitech C615 delivers fluid widescreen video calling in Full HD 1080p at 30fps; The glass lense with 78-degree field of view covers all of the action

Fast autofocus : Your image stays sharp and clear during video calls or streaming, even in close-ups (up to 10 cm)

HD Lighting Adjustment : Automatically improves the warmth and balance of your image for whatever setting you are in, so you look your best, even in dim environments

Fold and Go Design : The portable and compact size enables you to make video calls from anywhere, while the lens is protected with a unique folding travel-design

360-Degree Swivel Camera : The webcam rotates a full 360-degrees and tilts vertically, providing you with maximum flexibility and ease-of-use during your video calling and recording

Ideal for Laptop or Tablet : Compatible with Windows 10 or later, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS 10.10 or later and Chrome OS via the USB port and streams over wifi with noise reducing mic

