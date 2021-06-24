Description

The Logitech C920S Full HD Pro Webcam with privacy shutter is perfect for use with most streaming or instant messaging applications such as Skype, Google Hangout or FaceTime. This PC webcam delivers crisp images and video streaming in remarkable clarity to your viewers, either in full HD 1080p at 30-fps or HD 720p at 30-fps (which ever best suits your set up). The video calling device allows professionals and others to record rich content that is fluid, professional-looking and polished, whether you enjoy putting together demonstrations or showcasing your passions, with the integrated versatile clip mount – so you can capture your best angle. Not only can you shoot a clear, detailed video, but the automatic light adjusting built into this streaming webcam means it will make sure you’re in clear view, even in dim lighting conditions. Either side of the lens are two microphones which can record your voice in stereo, helping you to sound more natural and clear to your audience.

Full-HD Video Calling : This streaming webcam operates in full-HD 1080p video at 30-fps, whether you’re on Skype or streaming yourself gaming in a strong HD 720p; It covers the full action; Connects to your device via USB

Crisp Video Quality : Using this video calling device over wifi allows professionals and others to record rich content that is fluid, professional-looking and polished – such as demonstrations or showcasing your passions

Full-HD Glass Lens : Users of this full HD streaming camera that captures a wide 78 degree field of view will be seen in high clarity and detail – the five-element glass lens with premium auto-focus capability shoots and records video that is crystal-clear

Brighter Images : Equipped with automatic HD autofocus and light correction, this streaming webcam fine-tunes to your lighting conditions to produce bright, well-contrasted images – even if you’re in a dim setting

Dual Microphones : The two-microphone system on this HD webcam – one on each side of the lens – captures natural stereo audio while filtering out background noise

Privacy shutter : Puts you in control of what you show and protects the lens with a snugly fitting cover

Compatibility : Windows 7,8,10 or later, Mac OS 10.10 or later, Android and Chrome OS; compatible with Xbox One; works with Skype, Google Hangouts, FaceTime, OBS and XSplit

