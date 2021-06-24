Description

Take your content to the next level or share your passion for the first time with Logitech streamcam. Featuring smooth, accurate 1080P at 60 fps video and support for full HD vertical capture, it’s the perfect camera for Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram stories, or anywhere else you broadcast content. Ai facial tracking auto focus and exposure and versatile mounting options ensure you’re always seen in your best light and at the perfect angle. Premium audio performance s you sound vibrant and authentic to your audience at all times. Plus, advanced Logitech capture software lets you create content with multiple cameras, text overlays, scene transitions and other professional studio controls. System Requirements:Windows 10 or above, macOS 10.14 or above 7th Gen Intel Core i5 or later USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C direct connection Refer to logitech.com/support for more info on supported configuration. Recommended for 1080p 60 fps Direct connection to USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Recommended Apple computers: ● MacBook Pro (2018, 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors or later) ● MacBook Air (2018, 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors or later) ● Mac Mini (2018, 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors or later) ● iMac Retina (2019, 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors or later) ● iMac Pro (2017, or later) Recommended PC configuration: ● CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors or later ● GPU: Intel discrete Graphic card HD Graphics 620 ● RAM: 8GB

Logitech capture: This video recording and streaming software makes creating content with streamcam easy, fast and intuitive

Full HD 1080P at 60 fps: You and your audience will enjoy an ultra-smooth, high-quality streaming experience with accurate motion and more precise video

Smart Auto Focus and Exposure: FOCUS on sharing your passion while streamcam’s auto focus and auto-exposure do the rest using Advanced facial-tracking AI

Full HD Vertical Video: Switch to full HD 9: 16 vertical video just by turning streamcam, ideal for Instagram and face book stories

Dual Camera-Mount Versatility: Streamcam includes a monitor mount and a tripod Adaptor so you can get the perfect angle , while built-in electronic image stabilisation reduces camera shake

