Microsoft 5WH-00002 LifeCam Studio Webcam (Business Packaging), Black, Silver

Size Name:LifeCam Studio | Style Name:Business

This webcam helps you reduce travel cost and communicate clearly. With cinematic 16:9 widescreen HD video and crystal-clear images, this is Microsoft’s HD webcam. This item is packaged for business in a brown box.

Supported operating systems: Microsoft Windows 10/8.1/8/7

Connectivity: USB

Product is sourced and shipped from the European Economic Area (EEA). Product is genuine original from manufacturer authorized distributors.

Box Contains 1 x Microsoft LifeCam Studio Webcam (Business Packaging) See more

Packaged for business

1080p HD sensor for superior sharpness and image quality

Auto focus: in focus from four inches to infinity

TrueColour technology: bright and colourful video, in virtually all lighting conditions

High-fidelity microphone for more natural, detailed audio

