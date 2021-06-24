Microsoft 5WH-00002 LifeCam Studio Webcam (Business Packaging), Black, Silver

Description
Product Description
This webcam helps you reduce travel cost and communicate clearly. With cinematic 16:9 widescreen HD video and crystal-clear images, this is Microsoft’s HD webcam. This item is packaged for business in a brown box.
- Supported operating systems: Microsoft Windows 10/8.1/8/7
- Connectivity: USB
Legal Disclaimer
Product is sourced and shipped from the European Economic Area (EEA). Product is genuine original from manufacturer authorized distributors.
Packaged for business
1080p HD sensor for superior sharpness and image quality
Auto focus: in focus from four inches to infinity
TrueColour technology: bright and colourful video, in virtually all lighting conditions
High-fidelity microphone for more natural, detailed audio