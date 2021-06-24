Sale!

Microsoft L2 LifeCam HD-3000, Black

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

True 720p HD video – Records true HD-quality video at up to 30 fps

Description

Size Name:LifeCam HD-3000 | Style Name:Standard

Product Description

Put yourself on the widescreen

This true HD camera gives you bright and colourful video that you can easily share and post to your favorite social sites like Messenger, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Easily attaches to your monitor

Attaches to your monitor, laptop or notebook with its flexible universal attachment base. Works ideal for those on the go with the crystal-clear audio and built in omnidirectional microphone with acoustic noise cancellation.

See the difference

TrueColour technology provides quality color and brightness in almost all lighting conditions, including low light and backlight. The 720 Pixel HD sensor delivers widescreen video at 16:9 at up to 30 frames per second.

Box Contains

  • 1 x Microsoft L2 LifeCam HD-3000

    16:9 widescreen – Offers cinematic video recording
    TrueColour technology automatically delivers bright and colourful video, in virtually all lighting conditions
    Crystal-clear audio and built-in unidirectional microphone with acoustic noise cancellation
    Universal Attachment Base – Works on your desktop, laptop, or notebook

