Description

HIGH DEFINITION VIDEO – Enjoy high-quality 1920*1080P HD widescreen online video chat, making video calls, taking pictures and recordings with PAPALOOK PA452 Webcam

BUILT-IN NOISE REDUCING MIC – Eliminate background noise and be heard clearly with the built-in noise-cancelling microphone. Who you’re chatting with will enjoy the clear and crisp audio, even without using a dedicated headset

PLUG AND PLAY – Simply connect this HD webcam to your computer and video chat instantly with Skype, Windows Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) or your favorite IM app

OPERATION SYSTEM – We have updated drivers to ensure you continue to enjoy a seamless online chatting experience in Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10

STREAM LIVE WEBCAM – Supports streaming video on OBS, Facebook, Youtube, XSplit, Mixer, Twitter, MSN, Yahoo and other media platforms (Google Hangouts, Amazon Chime, Face Time etc)

