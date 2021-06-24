Description

Professional grade video devices for wherever work happens. Make the most of video calls wherever you’re working. The Poly Studio P Series personal video devices ensure you always look and sound your best. High-performance cameras compensate for lighting imbalances. Poly’s premium audio is fine-tuned to help you focus and eliminate distractions. Choose from a spectrum of solutions and bundles that match every work style — from entry-level workers and students to top executives. It gains robust cloud management and troubleshooting of every device from anywhere. Look good, hear and be heard – while projecting your most polished image.

Exceptional camera optics: Optimised for video conferencing, always professional. Full 1080p HD quality that can zoom in up to 4x (digital) to frame you just right.

Small and Mobile: Take it wherever you need to make video calls with small, rugged design. A built in directional microphone focuses on your voice, not distracting noises.

Field of View: Maintain proper light exposure, be seen in darker rooms with automatic low-light technology – clearly be seen with brilliant colours designed to show you at your best. Optimised to show you and not too much of your surroundings.

Poly lens desktop app included: customise your personal settings, get updates, and practical tips. Maintain balance throughout your day with gentle health and wellness reminders.

Compatibility: Enhance security and privacy by ensuring you are in control of your video with the integrated privacy shutter. All-in-one USB ports – your headset or speakerphone connects to the wireless adapter directly to the webcam. Integrated USB-A cable. Tri-pod ready design.

