Raspberry Pi v2.1 8 MP 1080p Camera Module

Description

Size Name:Standard Camera Module v2.1

Product Description

The upgraded Raspberry Pi Camera Module v2 is high quality 8 megapixel using the Sony IMX219 image sensor. With a tiny size at around 25mm x 23mm x 9mm and a weight of just over 3g it makes it the perfect accessories for mobile or other applications where size and weight are important. The Camera v2 is the new official camera board released by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The Raspberry Pi Camera Module v2 is a custom designed add-on board for Raspberry Pi, featuring a fixed focus lens. It’s capable of 3280 x 2464 pixel static images, and also supports 1080p30, 720p60 and 640x480p90 video. It attaches to Pi by way of one of the small sockets on the board upper surface and uses the dedicated CSi interface, designed especially for interfacing to cameras.

Box Contains

1 x Raspberry Pi Camera V2

Second Generation Raspberry Pi Camera Module with Fixed Focus Lens

Sony Exmor IMX219 Sensor Capable of 4K30 1080P60 720P180 8MP Still

3280 (H) x 2464 (V) Active Pixel Count

Maximum of 1080P30 and 8MP Stills in Raspberry Pi Board

2A Power Supply Highly Recommended

