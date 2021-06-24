Description

The Razer Kiyo is not just another desktop camera. It is the product of endless thought put into building the perfect broadcast studio and by assessing the needs of gamers worldwide, we have crafted a device that streams at incredible quality while ensuring you are always perfectly lit. It’s powerful, yet concise and a must for anyone looking to get started on the world’s biggest stage.

Designed and tested by top streamers, the Razer Kiyo is a desktop streaming camera with a powerful, multi-step ring light that you can dim or brighten on command, with the ability to stream at 60 fps for full gaming fidelity. It’s the perfect camera for professional streaming.

Enjoy full customization by toggling between Auto and Manual Focus and adjusting Brightness, Contrast, Saturation and White Balance. You can also choose between different image presets. Create multiple profiles and save different looks on Razer Synapse 3 to suit your streaming needs.

Forget setting up several lights just to get decent on-camera illumination. The Razer Kiyo maintains even and flattering lighting on you and eliminates harsh shadows. Plus, with adjustable brightness levels, getting the right amount is a breeze.

With 720p resolution at 60 fps, the Razer Kiyo maintains visual fidelity when you stream. This means that viewers can be completely immersed the way you are, with footage just the way you see it in-game also streams in 1080 resolution at 30 fps for Full HD.

Box Contains

Razer Kiyo, Manual

