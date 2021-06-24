Description

IRIS is the ideal device for the office of the future. With the plug & play installation, you can change any office space into a fully-fledged digital conference room in no time. It offers both your staff and your clients the freedom to work together optimally while maintaining a safe distance.

PLUG & PLAY – The IRIS video conference camera is easy to install with a USB connection and ready to use within minutes. Compatible with all available video conference applications like Zoom, MS Teams, GoToMeeting, Webex, Google Meet, Google Hangouts, Slack or Skype

CLEARVIEW TECHNOLOGY – Crystal clear images in high resolution with 4k Ultra High Definition camera (3840 x 2160, up to 60 FPS). Interactive experience with 120 degrees wide angle view and 5x digital zoom. Optional settings include Speaker Tracking where the camera automatically turns, tilts and zooms in on the person speaking

CLEARSOUND TECHNOLOGY – Clear conversations with voice optimised microphones with a pickup range of up to 5m

FITS ANY MEETING ROOM – Suitable for small huddle rooms as well as larger meeting rooms. The wide angle lens and microphone array enables video conferences for up to 8 people sitting at 1.5 meters distance from each other

DESIGNED FOR USE WITHIN EUROPE – Comes with a EU and UK power plug. Not available in the US

