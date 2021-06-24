Unistorm Raspberry Pi Zero Camera Module 5MP Webcam Support 1080p 720p Video for Raspberry Pi Zero W

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
5MP Camera Module for Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi Zero W
Max video resolution: 1080p

Categories:

Description

Features:

Shot:1/4 5M
Aperture:2.9
Focal length:3.29
FOV:72.4
Sensor type: OmniVision OV5647 Color CMOS QSXGA (5-megapixel)
Sensor size: 3.67 x 2.74 mm (1/4″ format)
Pixel Count: 2592 x 1944
Pixel Size: 1.4 x 1.4 um
Lens: f=3.6 mm, f/2.9
Angle of View: 54 x 41 degrees
Field of View: 2.0 x 1.33 m at 2 m
Full-frame SLR lens equivalent: 35 mm
Fixed Focus: 1 m to infinity
Video: 1080p at 30 fps with codec H.264 (AVC)
Up to 90 fps Video at VGA
Board size: 25 x 24 mm (not including flex cable)

Packing List:

Raspberry Pi zero camera module× 1 pcs
15pin FCC cable × 1 pcs

Note: Raspberry pi zero board is not included.

