Description

Features:

Shot:1/4 5M

Aperture:2.9

Focal length:3.29

FOV:72.4

Sensor type: OmniVision OV5647 Color CMOS QSXGA (5-megapixel)

Sensor size: 3.67 x 2.74 mm (1/4″ format)

Pixel Count: 2592 x 1944

Pixel Size: 1.4 x 1.4 um

Lens: f=3.6 mm, f/2.9

Angle of View: 54 x 41 degrees

Field of View: 2.0 x 1.33 m at 2 m

Full-frame SLR lens equivalent: 35 mm

Fixed Focus: 1 m to infinity

Video: 1080p at 30 fps with codec H.264 (AVC)

Up to 90 fps Video at VGA

Board size: 25 x 24 mm (not including flex cable)

Packing List:

Raspberry Pi zero camera module× 1 pcs

15pin FCC cable × 1 pcs

Note: Raspberry pi zero board is not included.

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

5MP Camera Module for Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi Zero W

Max video resolution: 1080p

With 5MP OV5647 webcam sensor

Include 1pcs Raspberry Pi camera and 1pcs 15pin FCC cable

We provide returning service. Just feel free to buy. If you have any problem, We will accept returning immediately.

