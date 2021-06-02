Description

Style Name:32GB, HD Display

Designed for working in bright-light conditions the large 14 inch display of the Acer Chromebook 314 is ideal for good productivity With a long battery life a fast Intel CPU and fast Wi-Fi 5 connection it gets users online in an instant Low power usage and responsive software are provided by the latest Intel processor The extra performance makes highly graphical classroom projects run smoother so tasks are performed quicker The large 14 inch display with an anti-glare coating gives users a good workspace so they can be more productive in bright conditions 12 5 hours of battery life goes a long way With just a single charge get in a full day’s work with time to spare The powerful long lasting battery means you don’t have to take the power adapter with you A strong consistent wireless signal is provided by Intel Gigabit Wi-Fi and the strategically placed Wi-Fi 5 (802 11ac) wireless antenna with 2×2 MU-MIMO MU-MIMO (Multi-User Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output) is a standard that offers faster wireless speeds and can handle more wireless devices at once Two USB Type-C ports for ultra-quick data transfer video streaming and battery charging The reversible USB 3 1 Type-C connector is the same at both ends and on both sides so it’s easy to attach USB 3 1 is 10 times faster than USB 2 0 In addition to the two USB 3 1 Type-C ports there are also two USB 3 0 Type A ports and a micro SD slot Fast boot times ease of use tough security and a long battery life are some of the advantages of Chrome OS With a boot time of about 8 seconds you’ll start working quicker the simplified interface makes it easy to learn integrated malware protection stops viruses in their tracks and finally an efficient use of power means you can work all day without your power adapter

