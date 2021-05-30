Description

Style Name:RTX 3060, 16GB, 512GB + 1TB

With the Predator Helios 300, you’ll always be ready for battle – armed with powerful Nvidia GTX graphics, an overclockable Intel CPU and custom-engineered cooling solutions, so you can focus on your game instead. To enjoy the latest games, you need great hardware which is why the Helios 300 has a high-performance Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. With these specs, you can easily run Triple-A games at high settings without lagging, freezing or any other annoying issues. You also get a 512GB SSD & 1TB HDD combo, so you have plenty of space for all your games, files and media. The Helios 300 also comes with Nvidia’s latest RTX 3060 GPU, giving you the power you need to obliterate the most demanding games. The all-new Ampere architecture features enhanced ray-tracing cores and high-speed G6 memory to provide the most photo-realistic gaming experience ever. The performance of the Helios 300’s 15.6” Full HD IPS display is equally impressive, thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The high refresh rate means that everything appears smooth, with no juddering during gameplay, while the fast response time keeps blurring and ghosting to a minimum – all of which means you won’t be distracted from your game by annoying visual defects. The Helios 300 features all of Predator’s signature technologies, designed to enhance your gaming experience. The 4th generation AeroBlade 3D fans have custom-engineered blades, with features inspired by the wings of both aircraft and birds – this results in a 45% increase in airflow while reducing noise by 36%, letting you game harder for longer, without worrying about fan noise. The Helios 300 also features Predator’s OnePunchOverclocking solution. This lets you increase the performance of your laptop when needed, with a simple press of a button. You also get the PredatorSense control centre pre-installed on the Helios 300. PredatorSense gives you complete control over every aspect of your laptop: fine-tuning your overclocking, adjusting your fan speed, changing the RGB keyboard lighting, setting up custom profiles for specific games and much more. There’s even a companion app you can install on your mobile or tablet, so you can tweak the settings on-the-fly. If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the Helios 300 is the clear choice – powerful hardware, a stunning screen, custom-engineered cooling fans, the easiest overclocking solution possible and much, much more.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

POWERED-UP PERFORMANCE: With an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and 16GB of RAM, the Helios 300 can power through the most demanding games with ease

THE ULTIMATE PLAY: Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 3060 GPU can handle the most demanding games at the highest settings

BRING ON THE GAME: Featuring an amazing 144Hz refresh rate, the 15.6” Full HD IPS display guarantees the very best gaming experience

ONE-PUNCH OVERCLOCKING: With a single press of the Turbo button, instantly overclock your GPU to give you the edge in competitive gaming

AEROBLADE COOLING: 4th generation AeroBlade 3D fans feature custom-engineered blades for increased airflow and less noise

