The Swift 1 is part of Acer’s range of thin, light and premium laptops, offering great specs and a premium screen in a sleek metal body that’s ideal for on-the-go lifestyles. With the latest generation of Intel Pentium Silver CPU powering it, the Swift 1 is more than capable of handling everyday tasks. Plus, due to its power-efficient design, Acer have been able to make the Swift 1 completely fan-less, meaning no moving parts, no noise, no distractions, no frustration – just silence. The Swift 1 is also fitted with a 128GB SSD, which gives you plenty of space for all your documents, media and files without compromising on performance. The 14” Full HD IPS screen offers great detail, as well as vivid colours and wide viewing-angles – making it perfectly suited to a wide range of tasks, editing documents, browsing the web or even watching a movie. Additionally, the Swift 1 features Acer’s BlueLightShield technology which helps reduce eye strain and fatigue, particularly when using it for an extended period of time. The Swift 1 manages to fit all this into an aluminium body that measures less than 15mm thick, imbuing it with a sleek style that looks great wherever you take it. It also weighs in at a mere 1.3kg, meaning that whether you’re heading to a business meeting, walking between classes or travelling for any other reason, it’s perfect for carrying with you. Plus, with an incredible battery life of up-to 16 hours from a single charge, no matter how busy your day or how far you have to travel, you won’t inconvenienced by having to find somewhere to charge. The Swift 1 also comes with a full complement of connectivity options, for added convenience. With the very latest dual-band Wi-Fi 6, you get speeds up-to 3 times faster than the previous generation of wi-fi. You also get 3 USB ports, including a USB-C port as well as an HDMI port, to ensure you can connect a wide range of accessories and external displays without any hassle. The Swift 1 is a wonderful option for anyone who needs portability from their laptop, with the premium build and styling ensuring it will look great wherever you go. The fan-less design is also a boon for anyone using the Swift 1 for work or studying, as the lack of fan noise will aid concentration.

