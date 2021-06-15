Description
Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac
8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever
8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning
8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid
Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant
Active cooling system sustains incredible performance
13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail