Brewgooder Clean Water Lager, 24x 330ml cans, 4.5% ABV.

Crisp, zesty and life-saving.
100% of profits go to providing clean, safe drinking water in Malawi.
Made with crystal malts and Sorachi Ace hops that explode the possibilities of the traditional lager style.

Description

Product description

Our award winning, crisp, zesty craft lager – made with crystal malts and a completely unique blend of Sorachi Ace hops that explode the possibilities of the traditional lager style. Vegan friendly Due to the importance of getting your beer to you in one piece we are unable to ship in the packaging shown in the images.

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barely, Yeast and Hops

Pale gold in colour with aromas of citrus, lemon zest and biscuit
Refreshing, moreish and smooth. Easy drinking and a sessionable ABV

