Brewgooder Tropical Pale Ale, 12x 330ml cans, 3.9% ABV. Craft Beer

Description

Product description

Inspired by the fruits of Malawi, our bold, fresh Tropical Pale Ale is a beer with a difference. Our 3.9% pale ale combines citrus forward Cascade, Citra and Magnum hops with subtle, balanced malt flavours to give fresh, tropical tastes enhanced by the addition of natural mango and passion fruit extract. Vegan Friendly Due to the importance of getting your beer to you in one piece we are unable to ship in the packaging shown in the images.

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Yeast, Hops, Mango essence, Passion fruit essence

100% of profits go to providing clean, safe drinking water in Malawi.

