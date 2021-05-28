2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Space Grey

Description

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance to tackle projects faster than ever

7-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Fanless design for silent operation 13.3-inch Retina display with P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail