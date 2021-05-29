ASUS 14 inch Chromebook C423NA (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Chrome OS), Silver

Description

ASUS Chromebook C423 is the simple way to boost your productivity and have more fun on the move — all day and every day. This ultraportable and lightweight 14-inch Chromebook is powered by up to a quad-core Intel® processor, and gives you the freedom of up to 10 hours battery life1. It’s also the first ASUS Chromebook to feature a NanoEdge design, which gives you a big screen in a compact chassis for easier multitasking and more immersive entertainment. Preloaded with the best of Google, ASUS Chromebook C423 is your gateway to the immense variety of apps on the Google Play Store2 for work or play. With its speedy performance, robust security and convenient features, it’s not only perfect for students — it’s ideal for anyone who’s always on the go!

Don’t be left wanting more, the 2020 Chromebook 14 now comes with 64 GB eMMC to give you more storage

This ultraportable and lightweight 14 inch Chromebook is powered by a quad-core Intel Celeron processor and gives you the freedom of up to 10 hours battery life

It is also the first ASUS Chromebook to feature a NanoEdge design, which gives you a big screen in a compact chassis for easier multitasking and more immersive entertainment.

With its aluminum-finished lid, thin 16.1 mm profile and overall weight of just 1.2 kg, ASUS Chromebook C423 has a distinctively premium look and feel 5) Two full-function reversible USB-C (Type-C) ports make it easy to charge

ASUS Chromebook C423 or connect it to devices and external displays, USB-C provides superfast data-transfer speeds

